Papers: Liverpool handed Keita boost

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Naby Keita next weekend once the international break is over.

Newcastle were interested in making Quique Sanchez Flores the successor to Rafa Benitez during the 2016/17 season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants Inter defender Milan Skriniar to solve his injury crisis in January.

Chelsea hope to be able to sign players again in January after appealing their transfer window ban.

THE SUN

Danny Rose claims he has no point to prove to Spurs despite the club wanting to sell him in the summer.

FA chief Greg Clarke has slammed social media companies over racist abuse aimed at players.

Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided against buying Chelsea because the stadium problems would take too long to resolve.

Floyd Mayweather is being linked with another boxing comeback at the age of 42.

Conor McGregor has been given the green light for a rematch with arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov - if Tony Ferguson snubs a world-title bout.

Granit Xhaka is planning to take time off from playing for Arsenal next month around the birth of his first child.

Alan Shearer says Harry Kane has the ability to break Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record for England.

THE TIMES

England's rugby squad would receive almost £7m in match fees and bonuses - over £200,000 per player - if they can win the World Cup in Japan.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to start at right-back for England against Kosovo.

Old Trafford stewards have been accused of failing to act upon racist chanting towards Jofra Archer.

THE GUARDIAN

Lewis Hamilton wants a "talk" with Charles Leclerc after their Monza F1 incident on Sunday.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane has set his sights on scoring 30 England goals before targeting Wayne Rooney's record.

Watford sacked Javi Gracia as their head coach because they feared the team had "gone flat" under him and would struggle to climb up the Premier League table.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool have no plans to offer Virgil van Dijk a new contract, despite reports to the contrary.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are plotting to offer a "life contract" to Lionel Messi.

Gareth Southgate is keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson who made his debut for Wales U21s last week, after previously playing for England U16s & U17s.

DAILY MAIL

Andrew Robertson has revealed the Scotland squad held a crisis summit in the wake of the home European Qualifier defeat to Russia.

Javi Gracia's fate was sealed on Thursday after Watford's owners called a meeting to axe the beleaguered Spaniard.

Roy Keane insists there are still questions marks over Harry Maguire's defensive capabilities following his record-breaking £80m move to Manchester United.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester United and Manchester City will both try and sign Benfica's Florentino Luis next summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers' Ryan Jack has been sent home early from international duty with Scotland with a knee injury.