Papers: Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha set to terminate agent's contract

THE TIMES

Wilfried Zaha has told his agent that he wants to terminate their contract after failing to secure a move away from Crystal Palace in the transfer window.

UEFA's Financial Fair Play case against Manchester City may not be resolved until the end of the season.

Wolves' signing of Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht last season is part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Belgium

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation by Belgian police into alleged football corruption, following the sale of several players to Premier League clubs.

Vincent Kompany is convinced Aymeric Laporte's injury will not derail Manchester City's title chances.

THE SUN

Romelu Lukaku has been asked by the Italian FA to lead the campaign against racism after being targeted by Cagliari fans playing for Inter Milan.

DAILY MIRROR

Roy Hodgson says an offer from the sort of club Wilfried Zaha wanted did not materialise in the summer and caused his stay at Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson is to hold crunch talks with Crystal Palace over his contract and transfer budget.

Gareth Southgate insists Tammy Abraham will commit his international future to England, despite being eligible to play for Nigeria.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is back in training and could return to first-team action by the end of the month.

DAILY MAIL

Referees chief Mike Riley is under pressure to increase the use of VAR after being called in front of the Premier League to discuss the early-season controversies.

A complaint has been made to the FA about former England women's coach Mark Sampson, following an incident involving alleged offensive comments at Stevenage.

John Stones is set to overcome his thigh injury to return for Manchester City against Norwich.

Per Mertesacker admits he understands Arsenal fans' frustration at inconsistent Mesut Ozil.

Gareth Southgate says the England door is still open for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic and Rangers could have a pathway to a revamped Champions League protected, as part of plans to overhaul the competition.

Rangers starlet Murray Miller is set to be at the centre of an international tug of war with Scotland and Australia.

Dundee have launched an ambitious move to try and land Graham Dorrans.