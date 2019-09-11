Papers: Papers: England players discuss walk-off if subjected to racism in Bulgaria

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours in Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England players will discuss whether or not to walk off the pitch in Bulgaria next month if any members of Gareth Southgate's team are subjected to racism.

THE SUN

Romelu Lukaku has been asked by the Italian FA to lead the campaign against racism after being targeted by Cagliari fans playing for Inter Milan.

Patrice Evra is back at Manchester United to complete his coaching badges.

THE TIMES

UEFA's Financial Fair Play case against Manchester City may not be resolved until the end of the season.

Wolves' signing of Leander Dendocker from Anderlecht last season is part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Belgium.

DAILY MIRROR

Roy Hodgson says an offer from the sort of club Wilfried Zaha wanted did not materialise in the summer and caused his stay at Crystal Palace.

Roy Hodgson is to hold crunch talks with Crystal Palace over his contract and transfer budget.

DAILY MAIL

John Stones is set to overcome his thigh injury to return for Manchester City against Norwich.

Per Mertesacker admits he understands Arsenal fans' frustration at inconsistent Mesut Ozil.

Gareth Southgate says the England door is still open for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.