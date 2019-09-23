Papers: Manchester United to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as boss

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United believe manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still the right man for the job despite their dismal form.

Problems are piling up at Tottenham with Mauricio Pochettino agitated, key players set to leave, and Harry Kane unhappy.

Arsenal's late winner against Aston Villa should have been disallowed under IFAB's new laws.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool are closing in on a club-record kit deal with shirt manufacturers Nike.

Eric Dier is poised to finally make his first Tottenham appearance of the season in the Carabao Cup against Colchester.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton boss Marco Silva has launched a brutal attack on his players by accusing them of 'hiding'.

The Welsh FA has slammed UEFA after away fans were denied entry to the European Qualifier with Slovakia.

THE SUN

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has slammed a section of his own supporters after a vile chants about Gary Speed.