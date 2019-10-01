Papers: Manchester United eye Sean Longstaff and Moussa Dembele

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

Manchester United are ready to splash £90million on Sean Longstaff and Moussa Dembele in January.

Former Lyon coach Bruno Genesio has claimed he was set to become Newcastle boss in the summer instead of Steve Bruce if the club had been taken over by a consortium led by Peter Kenyon.

Arsenal scouts will watch Red Bull Salzburg youngster Dominik Szoboszlai when the Austrian champions face Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could be set for an imminent return to football management after revealing he has "received some interesting proposals".

Manchester United have targeted Celtic and Scotland physio Tim Williamson as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to reshuffle his backroom team.

Arsenal are open to loaning out Mesut Ozil in January but fear they will be unable to offload their top-earner.

Joe Root has been snubbed by the Northern Superchargers as the England Test captain faces a ballot alongside Jonny Bairstow and Rory Burns before being picked for a Hundred team at the competition's official launch on Thursday.

Heung-min Son has opened up on how he wanted to quit Spurs after a nightmare start but boss Mauricio Pochettino convinced him to stay and become the team's star man.

Arsenal have eyed Real Sociedad loanee Martin Odegaard as a replacement for Mesut Ozil but Real Madrid are asking as much as £71m for the resurgent star.

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Champions League trip to Lille on Wednesday as they welcomed back N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma from injury.

Diego Costa has reportedly emerged as a shock transfer target for Qatar side Al Rayyan but Atletico Madrid are desperate to keep the star until the summer.

Manchester United target Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly rejected a new £5.3million-a-year deal with AC Milan.

Massimiliano Allegri has been learning English as he is targeting a job in the Premier League, especially at Manchester United should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be sacked.

Gary Kirsten will meet with the England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday to outline his vision for the men's national team and its vacant head coach position.

Barcelona are to hold a meeting between the players and the board to discuss their failure to sign Neymar as it's understood several players are unhappy that the club didn't manage to recapture the Brazilian superstar over the summer.

Kieran Tierney was at the centre of a fitness riddle after Arsenal pulled the plug on his Scotland recall.

Hearts have received an injury boost after being told Craig Halkett could be back within eight weeks.

Cluj star Billel Omrani declared himself fit and ready to down Celtic again after his brace at Parkhead knocked out Neil Lennon's men from the Champions League in August.

Former Ayr United manager Ian McCall has claimed Lawrence Shankland was "very close" to joining Rangers last January.

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio will make an announcement on his future this week, having been linked with Rangers over the summer.

Sheyi Ojo is set to turn his back on England and join Rangers team-mate Joe Aribo in lining up for Nigeria.