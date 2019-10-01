Papers: Stoke City ready to offer Tony Pulis return if they sack Nathan Jones

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Stoke are ready to offer Tony Pulis a return to the Potteries if they sack under-fire Nathan Jones.

Mesut Ozil's appointment as an Arsenal captain has raised eyebrows in the Emirates dressing room.

Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell Jadon Sancho, with club chief Michael Zorc admitting "you don't have to be a prophet" to realise his future is elsewhere.

Eric Bailly is set to be sidelined until 2020, with Manchester United fearing over his recovery from knee surgery.

Manchester United are leading the race to Mario Mandzukic from Juventus on a free transfer in January.

Chelsea's English loanee Ike Ugbo, 21, has not been paid this month as Dutch club Roda JC used his £38k wages to pay his team-mates instead.

Sean Longstaff rapped Newcastle's flops as "embarrassing" after their 5-0 humbling at Leicester.

Toon skipper Jamaal Lascelles will be grilled today after catching a train to London following their thrashing at Leicester.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham have opened talks with Jan Vertonghen over a new deal but the club are hesitant to offer the 32-year-old more than a 12-month extension.

Real Madrid have employed a security firm to guard the homes of their players after a recent spate of break-ins at footballers' homes.

A Brazilian judge says the model who accused PSG superstar Neymar of rape will face trial on charges of fraud.

Barcelona have reportedly identified AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek as a possible long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Chelsea's longest-serving member of the back-room staff, player liaison officer Gary Staker, has left the club after his position was made redundant.

Gary Kirsten is due to arrive in London on Tuesday keen to persuade the ECB that he is the right man to succeed Trevor Bayliss as England's head coach.

Former England coach Andy Flower is leaving the ECB after 12 years as part of a major reshuffle by managing director Ashley Giles.

THE GUARDIAN

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce cancelled a scheduled training session on Monday after their 5-0 loss to Leicester but the club will give him time to try and put things right at St James' Park.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tammy Abraham is ready to accept an England call-up if Gareth Southgate picks him in his squad for the European Qualifiers - dashing Nigeria's hopes of poaching him.

England are preparing to fast-track Mako Vunipola into the starting XV to face Argentina in Tokyo on Saturday.

THE TIMES

The total amount that Manchester United could have to pay out for add-ons for players they have signed has soared by £30m in the last two years.

Steve Bruce's position at Newcastle United is not under threat in spite of his side languishing in the relegation places after suffering a 5-0 hammering away to Leicester City on Sunday.

The controversial former head of Irish football, John Delaney, has yet to resign from his £140,000-a-year UEFA post despite stepping down from the national association.

Jurgen Klopp would be horrified if Liverpool are forced to replay their Carabao Cup match against MK Dons as punishment for fielding an ineligible player, according to those close to the club's manager.

DAILY STAR

Barcelona have been dealt a fresh blow as Lionel Messi has been ruled out for another three weeks as he continues to recover from a thigh problem.

West Ham fear Lukasz Fabianski could be out for up to three months in a huge blow to manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Rangers and Celtic are set to battle for Dundee United sensation Lawrence Shankland in January.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are hopeful that goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be available again after the international break, when the Reds face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Shamed footballers Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett have returned to Derby first-team training and could face Barnsley on Wednesday despite their drink-drive crash.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly added Englishman Martyn Pert, who has learned under Brendan Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa, to his Manchester United coaching staff.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to bolster his backroom team with the addition of Portuguese coach Vitor Matos from Porto.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic will land £600,000 if Hearts sell Aaron Hickey in January for £2m as Manchester City and Southampton continue tracking the 17-year-old full-back.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will call up new Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney on Tuesday but there will be no place in the squad for Chelsea kid Billy Gilmour.

Brandon Barker is aiming to capitalise on Rangers' injury list to claim a start against Young Boys.

Paul Heckingbottom is facing a touchline ban as he awaits a notice of complaint from the SFA.

DAILY RECORD

Philippe Senderos warned Rangers they face a pitch battle in Bern on Young Boys' controversial surface.

Hearts boss Craig Levein has revealed that he doesn't expect to see Craig Halkett return to action until well into the New Year.