Papers: Paul Pogba looks certain to miss Manchester United's clash against Liverpool

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Paul Pogba looks certain to miss next Sunday's crunch clash against Liverpool, with Manchester United medics fearing he could be sidelined until at least the end of October.

David Beckham is targeting Kylian Mbappe as his first blue-chip client as he starts his career as an agent.

Liverpool have received assurances that Mo Salah's presence in Qatar during December's Club World Cup will not be used for propaganda purposes, amid fears that the Egyptian striker could be pressured into withdrawing from the tournament for political reasons.

Complaints over the standard of stewarding at football matches are on the rise, according to the leading fans' group.

Former Wales international David Cotterill is facing legal action from at least seven former team-mates after being accused of cheating them out of a combined total of almost £400k.

Serge Aurier has opened up about wanting to leave Tottenham during the summer - but admits that he isn't sure what his future holds now.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, have a plan to revamp Old Trafford in the coming years.

DAILY MIRROR

Didier Deschamps has moved to reassure Chelsea fans over N'Golo Kante's injury, saying the Chelsea midfielder was pulled out of the France line-up to face Iceland as a precaution.

Alexandre Lacazette could provide a welcome boost to Arsenal as he looks set to return to training next week.

Jamie Vardy has been "distressed" over Rebekah Vardy's public spat with Coleen Rooney.

Kevin Phillips says Arsene Wenger admitted to regrets over not signing him for Arsenal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Scottish Rugby Union will hit World Rugby with a multi-million-pound claim for damages if Sunday's final World Cup pool-stage game against Japan is cancelled.

THE SUN

Phil Parkinson has been added to Sunderland's list of targets to replace Jack Ross as boss.

Newcastle's newest hero Matty Longstaff earns just £850 a week at St James' Park.

Besiktas are interested in a shock move for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, according to reports in Turkey.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is still not allowed into the first-team dressing room at the club's training ground, despite making five senior appearances for the Gunners this season.

Chelsea could recall midfielder Ethan Ampadu from his RB Leipzig loan after a lack of playing time so far this season.

THE TIMES

Eddie Jones has turned to Australian rugby league coach Ricky Stuart to help England prepare for their expected World Cup quarter-final against the Wallabies.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steve Clarke says he'd quit as Scotland boss if he didn't believe he could turn things around.

Ryan Christie has admitted his red card lunge at Livingston was a shocker.