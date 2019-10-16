Papers: Man Utd linked with Emre Can

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have been linked with a January move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly passed on the chance to sign Mario Mandzukic and Fernando Llorente after Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter Milan.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal youth coach Freddie Ljungberg is in line to take over as manager should Unai Emery get sacked.

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann wanted to join Arsenal over the Reds.

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Ivan Rakitic but the Croatia midfielder is not thought to be keen on a move to Manchester United.

Jermaine Jenas says he can recall 12 occasions where "racism was rife" when he played for England.

Bournemouth are lining up Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi as a potential replacement for Manchester United target Callum Wilson.

Liverpool's Champions League triumph could be the catalyst for them winning a very first Premier League title this season, according to former midfielder Paul Ince.

THE SUN

Olivier Giroud has warned Chelsea he will not think twice about leaving unless he gets more game time.

Chelsea are keen on Linfield teenager Charlie Allen but face a battle with Spurs and Southampton to sign the midfielder.

Barcelona are interested in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford as they search for Luis Suarez replacement.

PSG striker Edinson Cavani is reportedly being lined up for a free transfer to Juventus despite interest from Manchester United.

FIFA are likely to delay the selection process to decide which country hosts the 2030 World Cup until 2023.

Leicester will open a memorial garden to mark the anniversary of their late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death in a helicopter crash last year.

Gary Rowett, Adam Barrett, and Gareth Ainsworth are on the shortlist for the Millwall manager's job.

Claudio Ranieri has accused Fulham of using algorithms to conduct their transfer business.

Anthony Joshua will earn a career-best pay-day against Andy Ruiz Jr by pocketing £59m - according to rival Jarrell Miller.

Muhammad Ali dreamt of boxing at Buckingham Palace - and wanted the Queen to see him fight.

THE TIMES

Far-right ultras could be seen disguised as match stewards in the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia as racist incidents marred England's win against Bulgaria.

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson is on the verge of signing a new deal within 48 hours.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lewis Hamilton sparked worries for his mental wellbeing after posting an Instagram message where he claimed he "felt like giving up on everything".

DAILY MAIL

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is planning to raid the Premier League for N'Golo Kante, Christian Eriksen and Emerson Palmieri.

Barcelona are set 'to make January swoop' for 17-year-old Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi to continue their youth revolution.

Neymar wanted to join Real Madrid in the summer and only considered a return to Barcelona when Madrid pulled out of the race to sign him.

THE GUARDIAN

Concussion substitutes will be discussed at the International Football Association Board's next meeting in Zurich in October.

British athletes will be taught how to wash their hands properly before Tokyo 2020 as hygiene becomes a new frontier in the hunt for marginal gains.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Lazio reportedly escaped a full stadium ban for next month's Europa League showdown.