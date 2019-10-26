Papers: Roma and Man United meet over Chris Smalling

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Roma and Manchester United met on Friday in a bid to thrash out a transfer fee for Chris Smalling, according to reports in Italy.

Mesut Ozil looks set to move to the MLS but will not hand in a transfer request to force his way away from Arsenal.

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly targeting Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

West Ham have beaten off Juventus and Bayern Munich to land 17-year-old Manchester United starlet Ademipo Odubeko.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City have sacked the media firm behind an advert aimed at recruiting social media influencers to boost the appeal of their European matches.

Crystal Palace have pocketed a £22.5m windfall ahead of the January transfer window, after striking a deal with an Australian bank.

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Athletic Bilbao's centre-back Unai Nunez, who has a £30m release clause inserted into his contract.

Monaco are unable to recall Djibril Sidibe from his season-long loan spell at Everton amid reports that they wanted to bring the defender back to France early.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England's rugby players will share a jackpot of over £1.2m if they beat New Zealand to reach their first World Cup final since 2007.

THE GUARDIAN

Former England international Ugo Monye says Eddie Jones' men must dominate the aerial battle with George Ford, Owen Farrell and Ben Youngs at the heart of their semi-final plan against New Zealand.

DAILY RECORD

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has named Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has his favourite footballer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have confirmed the double signing of teenage midfielders Krystof Hampl and Julian Anderson.