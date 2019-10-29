Papers: Juventus scouts watch Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Juventus reportedly sent scouts to Anfield on Sunday to watch Mohamed Salah, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son.

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho has set his sights on becoming the first boss to win major trophies at three English clubs, alerting Arsenal.

Newcastle are ready to sign French midfield enforcer Ibrahima Sissoko in a £13m deal.

Simon Jordan says the threat of Premier League clubs pulling out of the League Cup is bad.

DAILY MAIL

Steve Stone is being investigated by Burnley amid claims of bullying.

The Premier League are planning to bring in an enhanced VAR system which makes use of 'limb-tracking technology'.

Manchester United's deal with Chevrolet has a financial penalty if the Old Trafford side are relegated to the Championship.

Wolves are set to make up to 10 changes for Wednesday's derby at Aston Villa and bring in their youngsters.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The cash-strapped Rugby Football Union are facing a bill of more than £6m in bonus payments if England win the World Cup Final on Saturday.

England look poised to retain the backline combination of George Ford, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi for the final against South Africa.

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka has fuelled further doubt over his future at the Emirates by changing his Instagram profile to one of him captaining Switzerland.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are reportedly looking into signing Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, dubbed the new Andrea Pirlo, after scouts watched the teenager last week.

GUARDIAN

Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack have reportedly made a $9m play to lure Sonny Bill Williams back to the 13-a-side game.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United will face competition from Barcelona in their quest to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all set to battle it out for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.