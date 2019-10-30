Papers: Manchester United target Lyon's Moussa Dembele

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are confident of signing £45m-rated Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Liverpool could sign Timo Werner in January before loaning the striker back to RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering an approach for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

DAILY MAIL

Borussia Dortmund are coming to terms with losing star winger Jadon Sancho next summer, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all being linked with the England international.

Gareth Bale's agent has warned people not to 'believe everything you hear', amid talk the Welshman will move to the Chinese Super League in January.

Juventus have put a £5.4m price tag on Mario Mandzukic, with Manchester United and Sevilla prepared to chase his signature in January.

THE SUN

Bayern Munich are eyeing Mauricio Pochettino as a replacement for Niko Kovac, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola has been given a fitness boost, with the injury to Angelino not as bad as first feared after the Manchester City left-back went off against Southampton.

Manchester United will fight Arsenal, Liverpool and a host of European clubs to sign £43m-rated Borussia Monchengladbach's Switzerland international defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Juventus and Italy star Claudio Marchisio has been held at gunpoint at his home in Turin.

Anthony Martial insists he is ready to play as Manchester United's main striker.

Liverpool have joined the race to sign 19-year-old Valencia young gun Ferran Torres.

Manchester United 's first-team sponsor Chevrolet insisted on a relegation clause as part of their seven-year deal, with the car company unlikely to renew their deal beyond the 2020/21 season.

Santi Cazorla has thanked Arsenal's fanbase for the "incomparable" warmth they showed him during his injury-hit spell - and says he regrets not being able to say a proper farewell to them.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll says it would be "terrible for the game in some ways" if South Africa's pragmatism overcomes the more entertaining style of England's rugby in the World Cup final.

THE GUARDIAN

Kyle Sinckler was unable to take a full part in England's final training session before Eddie Jones names his team for Saturday's World Cup final against South Africa on Thursday.

THE TIMES

World Rugby's crackdown on high and dangerous tackles at the World Cup has been hailed a success following a marked drop in injury rates and incidences of concussion.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts fans chanted for Craig Levein to be axed following their latest 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon believes the reputation of Celtic is being damaged after the club were hit with another Uefa charge.