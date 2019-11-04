Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Monday's regional newspapers.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Bayern Munich sacked manager Niko Kovac on Sunday and there's a familiar face at the top of the bookies' list to replace him: Jose Mourinho. Mourinho is 11/4 favourite to go to the Allianz Arena, with Kovac's assistant Hansi Flick second favourite.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer next summer - according to reports.

United are set to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the January transfer window and fund an £80m purchase of Declan Rice, reports say.

Manchester City have no plans to swap Raheem Sterling for Gareth Bale plus £70m.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Everton captain Seamus Coleman consoled Heung-Min Son in the Tottenham dressing room after the South Korean was sent off in an incident which left Andre Gomes with a serious leg injury.

Arsenal have distanced themselves from claims head of football Raul Sanllehi has met with Jose Mourinho, amid mounting speculation over the future of head coach Unai Emery.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool's Adam Lallana is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in China and the MLS.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City are said to be keeping a close eye on Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as they continue their search for a new centre-back.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Birmingham City have been linked with a January swoop for Burnley striker Nahki Wells.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Richard Keogh's agent is "one million per cent" confident that the defender will recover from his serious knee injury and play again.