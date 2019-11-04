Papers: Real Madrid step up Jadon Sancho pursuit

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Jadon Sancho as they join Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund and England star next summer.

Neil Redfearn has walked out on Newcastle United U23s amid a fallout with a member of his coaching staff.

Arsene Wenger is on Bayern Munich's four-man shortlist to replace sacked Niko Kovac, but Ralf Rangnick is their top target.

Chelsea have entered the race for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Gareth Bale faces a race against time to prove he is fully fit for Wales' decisive European Qualifiers later this month.

THE SUN

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are keeping their options open as Arsenal look to tie the duo down to new deals.

Jose Mourinho reportedly blocked Ed Woodward's desire to bring Raphael Varane and Marco Verratti to Manchester United last summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put a block on Marcos Rojo quitting Manchester United in January.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to make his return to the side against Vitoria in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has had a dig at Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward - claiming he will not "interfere" with the Reds' transfer plans.

Real Madrid have lined up Arsenal defender William Saliba as they hunt for the "next Raphael Varane".

Chelsea have sent their scouts to watch French wonderkids Mounir Chouiar and Bryan Soumare.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have drawn up a five-man transfer wishlist featuring Wilfried Zaha and Timo Werner as they set aside £150m to splurge on the market if their transfer ban is lifted in January.

Eddie Jones is to sit down with England management for crunch talks to dissect their Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham are concerned over Heung-Min Son's mental state following Andre Gomes' injury and fear the forward could miss their Champions League trip to Belgrade.

Manchester United have reportedly started preparations to secure the £80m signing of Declan Rice from West Ham.

Arsenal have axed a staggering eight members of staff, including head of youth scouting Steve Morrow, as part of an extensive behind-the-scenes overhaul.

Michael Oliver will take charge of this weekend's title showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City have told Real Madrid to forget about signing Raheem Sterling, with senior figures at the club laughing at the proposal and describing it as 'absurd'.

Manchester United have rejected a bid of €15m (£13m) for Chris Smalling from Roma.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League clubs will discuss whether managers should be ­allowed to appeal a refereeing decision during a game in a potentially radical change to how the video ­assistant referees are used.

The Rugby Football Union is adamant it will not repeat the mistakes of 2003 and is ready to capitalise on the public interest generated by England's run to the World Cup final.

THE GUARDIAN

South Africa's defence guru, Jacques Nienaber, is in contention to succeed Rassie Erasmus as the new Springboks coach.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs could make a shock move for Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson after sacking Paul Heckingbottom.

Evergreen Scott Brown could be handed a contract extension that sees him continue to lead Celtic from the front until at least 2022.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is ready to raid his old club Celtic as he readies a £20m bid for star Kristoffer Ajer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has emerged as favourite for a quick-fire return to Scotland's top flight after Hibs sacked Paul Heckingbottom.

Ex-Dundee United and Dunfermline 'keeper Derek Stillie is standing as a candidate for the Conservatives in next month's General Election.