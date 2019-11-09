Papers: Manchester United line up £70m Wilfried Zaha bid

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are lining up a £70m summer move to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha for the second time.

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno is on Bayern Munich's radar as a target to be their next No 1 to replace Manuel Neuer.

Burnley are ready to pull the plug on Danny Drinkwater's loan spell at Turf Moor and send the midfielder back to Chelsea in January.

Liverpool will escape punishment from football chiefs if fans attack the Manchester City bus on Sunday.

Liverpool and Arsenal are chasing Quincy Promes after the Ajax star opened the door to a Premier League move.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez has been cleared to play in Sunday's La Liga game at Athletic Bilbao after being excused from working at a polling station in Spain's parliamentary election on the same day.

The Champions League could return to terrestrial television from 2021 following a six-year absence, with ITV having submitted bids for several packages ahead of Monday's deadline.

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly set to drop players' wages by a quarter as the club's civil war continues to erupt behind the scenes.

UEFA are reportedly assessing the suitability of New York as a host for the 2024 Champions League final.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Tottenham are ready to make a £50m move for Manchester United flop Memphis Depay.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made £70m-rated Lazio midfield star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a priority signing if the club's transfer ban is lifted.

Manchester United are shock contenders to sign Ajax's £50m-rated keeper Andre Onana - just two months after handing David De Gea a new £350,000-a-week contract.

Manchester City are set to give Giovanni van Bronckhorst the chance to put himself in the frame to replace Pep Guardiola by appointing him coach of their sister club in New York.

Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool's Champions League success healed the scars of their Premier League heartbreak.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof in his squad to face Brighton.

Arsenal have made contact with the representatives of Juventus defender Merih Demiral with a January transfer possibly in the pipeline.

James Milner will target a return to Leeds should his talks over a new contract collapse at Liverpool.

THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Nottingham Forest are planning a raid for Dundee United star striker Lawrence Shankland.

Burnley are lining up a £1m January move for Celtic star Nir Bitton.

SUNDAY MAIL

Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed faces a race against time to be fit for the Betfred Cup final against Rangers.

Aston Villa star John McGinn admits he had his "heart set" on joining Celtic in the summer of 2018.