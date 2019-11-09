Papers: Steven Gerrard to take over at Arsenal if Unai Emery leaves

Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Steven Gerrard is being tipped to quit Rangers for Arsenal if Unai Emery gets sacked.

THE TIMES

Marco Silva says VAR will get managers sacked after the Premier League admitted it made a mistake in awarding Brighton a last-minute penalty against Everton last month.

Mauricio Pochettino admits he would prefer Ryan Sessegnon not to go on England U21 duty so that he can focus on getting back to full fitness at Tottenham.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted there is "absolutely no chance" of the club signing Kylian Mbappe.

THE SUN

Arsenal have launched a transfer bid for 21-year-old Juventus defender Merih Demiral in a bid to steal him from under Manchester United's noses.

France manager Didier Deschamps has told Olivier Giroud to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, with Inter Milan keen on the striker.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is eyeing a career swansong in the MLS.

Manchester United and Arsenal target Erling Haaland is considering a move to RB Leipzig.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has admitted he fears being sacked during the upcoming international break.

Mark Noble says he wants to be a decision-maker off the field at West Ham once he retires.

Michael O'Neill could be forced to sell players in January within weeks of taking charge at Stoke to reduce the chances of the club falling foul of the EFL's profit and sustainability rules.

Anthony Joshua has added two trainers to his coaching team as he attempts to win back his heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz Jr next month.

DAILY EXPRESS

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Santos for an estimated fee of £39m after Liverpool missed the chance to bring him to Anfield.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are reportedly looking to nab two of Manchester United's scouting team as they continue their backroom overhaul.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted skipper Hugo Lloris will be out for longer than expected after undergoing surgery.

GUARDIAN

Steve Bruce is aiming to reinforce Newcastle's midfield with Granit Xhaka as an option.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Liverpool star Harry Kewell is the latest shock name in the frame for the Hibernian manager's job.

Steven Gerrard says he is aware a host of Premier League scouts are monitoring midfielder Glen Kamara.