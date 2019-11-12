Papers: Paul Pogba set to return for Manchester United in derby clash

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a timely boost with Paul Pogba expected to prove his fitness in time for the Manchester derby against City on December 7.

Chelsea want to accelerate Antonio Rudiger's contract talks - despite the fact he's played just 45 minutes this season.

Barcelona have reservations over signing Erling Braut Haaland due to the RB Salzburg star's 100m euros (£85.6m) price tag.

PSG are interested in signing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior in next summer's transfer window.

Granit Xhaka is said to have started house hunting in Milan as the disgruntled Arsenal star looks to seal a move away to AC Milan in January.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Mauricio Pochettino is heading towards the point of no return at Tottenham as fears grow that he will not be able to salvage their season, with the West Ham game after the break now rated as "make or break" for Tottenham and the manager's future.

THE SUN

Premier League refs and assistants were left stunned when chief Mike Riley told them: "I'm well pleased with the way VAR is operating."

Tahith Chong is set to follow in the footsteps of Paul Pogba by leaving Manchester United to join Juventus on a free.

Arsenal have handed a week-long trial to 18-year-old Colorado Rapids wonderkid Cole Bassett.

DAILY MIRROR

Danny Rose has revealed he switched off his TV because he could not bear to watch the shameful scenes of England's game in Bulgaria.

Manchester United are reportedly in with a chance of signing PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn - but only if they manage to qualify for next season's Champions League.

England players wanted the Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez row kept in house and think there has been an over-reaction to axe Sterling for their qualifier with Montenegro on Thursday.

THE GUARDIAN

Formula One has pledged to deliver on an ambitious programme to address the global climate emergency by going carbon neutral within 11 years.

Nine men have been given prison sentences arising out of a mass brawl at Goodwood racecourse in May last year, which led to a delayed court case that finally ended on Tuesday.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham chiefs won't be making any money available in the January transfer window for boss Manuel Pellegrini as they believe the Chilean has a good enough squad to rise up the Premier League table.

SCOTTISH SUN

Crocked skipper Andy Robertson fears playing for Scotland could ruin his season.

Rangers ace Glen Kamara believes ex-Dundee boss Neil McCann is the perfect man to rejuvenate Hearts.