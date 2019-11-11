Papers: Manuel Pellegrini to avoid West Ham sacking

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manuel Pellegrini will be backed by West Ham as he fights to turn around the club's nightmare run of form, but error-prone reserve goalkeeper Roberto could be replaced in January after another poor display at the weekend.

Arsenal chiefs have reportedly apportioned some blame to VAR for the Gunners' dismal start to the season.

Alexandre Lacazette says Arsenal are suffering a crisis in confidence as their manager Unai Emery tries to halt their poor form.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The FA believes poor weather was partly responsible for almost 9,000 supporters with tickets not attending England Women's match with Germany at Wembley.

Unai Emery believes he has the full backing of Arsenal's board and has received no ultimatums as he struggles to arrest the slump that is threatening to derail their season.

THE SUN

Arsene Wenger confirmed he is not a candidate for the Bayern Munich job but is open to a return to management.

N'Golo Kante insists he is committed to Chelsea despite speculation linking him to Real Madrid.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal bosses are determined to stand by manager Unai Emery despite the Gunners' disappointing start to the Premier League season.

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a shock reunion with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will be a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy.

Manuel Lanzini is set to spend two months on the sidelines after suffering a fractured collarbone during West Ham's dismal 3-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

Tyson Fury has sensationally claimed he will not fight in the UK again, saying 'they didn't treat me well'.

Saracens could find themselves on the wrong side of European rules if they field an obvious second-string side in the Heineken Champions Cup in order to prioritise the Premiership.

Barnsley are still in dispute with former manager Daniel Stendel more than a month after he departed the club.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United can exercise their buy-back clause for Memphis Depay if Tottenham decide to weigh up a big-money move for the Lyon forward.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are interested in signing Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Ben White.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has hinted Celtic could offer Jonny Hayes a new deal when his contract expires at the end of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have handed out an indefinite ban to a supporter who was arrested for an alleged disorder offence after scenes in a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in August.

Porto have banned four of their own players for partying after their Europa League defeat at Rangers.