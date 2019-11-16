Papers: Man Utd eye January swoop for Bale

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Gareth Bale could be a Manchester United player as early as January.

Inter Milan's sporting director was in London this week working on a deal to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Manchester United and Arsenal are set to battle it out for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral in the January transfer window.

Jody Morris, assistant to Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, has reportedly been told to stop social media posts about Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal want new Spain star Pau Torres to solve their defensive crisis and the Gunners are considering a January swoop for the Villarreal centre-back.

Manchester United are in the mix for the latest star to emerge out of French football - Eduardo Camavinga.

SUNDAY MIRROR

PSG are targeting Liverpool's Adam Lallana to replace MLS-bound Edinson Cavani.

Unai Emery has a month to save his job but there is belief at Arsenal he can turn things around.

Arsenal will offer Granit Xhaka as bait to land Borussia Monchengladbach's midfield sensation Denis Zakaria.

Moise Kean has reportedly been offered to AC Milan after a nightmare spell at Everton.

A bomb dating back to World War Two has reportedly been found just yards away from West Ham's London Stadium.

Lucas Torreira is unhappy with Arsenal manager Unai Emery, according to the player's agent.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Liverpool have made Jadon Sancho their main summer target as the youngster suggests he is ready to leave Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea have joined the queue of elite English clubs chasing Wigan starlet Joe Gelhardt.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Juventus the green light to try and sign Paul Pogba in January.

Former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari is plotting a move to the Premier League after a scouting mission to watch Chelsea.

Crystal Palace are set to miss out on £21m Genoa star Christian Kouame after he suffered a serious knee injury for Ivory Coast Under 23s.

Gareth Southgate is set to hand Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope his full England debut against Kosovo on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa is ready to entrust Tyler Roberts with the number 10 role at Leeds United.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Jose Mourinho ordered Manchester United not to spend more than £50m on Harry Maguire.

PSG are ready to provide the biggest obstacle to Manchester United's bid to land £120m-rated Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has a list of eight players he may target in January, including Erling Haaland.

Wolves are closing in on a loan deal to bring Royal Antwerp's Aurelio Buta to Molineux in January.

SUNDAY TIMES

Saracens are abandoning their appeal against the £5.4m fine and 35-point penalty they were given for a breach of the salary cap.

Gareth Southgate is backing Raheem Sterling to put behind him the serious breach of discipline that led to his exclusion from the England side.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers winger Gregg Wylde could be set to return to football with Morton after being out of the game since September.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon admits Rangers' return to challenge Celtic is the fire that fuels his relentless trophy hunt.

Austin MacPhee has been guaranteed at least one more audition for the Hearts job before he's formally interviewed for it.