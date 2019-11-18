Papers: Aston Villa won't sell John McGinn to Manchester United in January

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Aston Villa have no plans to sell John McGinn to Manchester United in January - and would only allow him to depart in the summer if an eye-watering offer was lodged.

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of eight long-term transfer targets.

Eden Hazard has tipped Frank Lampard to be the best manager in the world after his flying start at Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that Maurizio Sarri was right to substitute him twice for Juventus - as he was playing injured.

Simon Mignolet has revealed that he left Liverpool because he didn't feel he could fight Alisson for the No.1 shirt.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea will battle Barcelona for £70m-rated Reinier Jesus from Flamengo if their transfer ban is lifted.

THE SUN

Arsenal have also made contact with the father of Reinier Jesus, Spanish reports claim.

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Hartlepool's giant young keeper Brad Young.

Arsenal are lining up a £43m January transfer swoop for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.

Manchester United are preparing to battle it out with Barcelona to land Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

Michy Batshuayi insisted he wants to remain at Chelsea despite not being a "full-fledged starter".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saracens' players and staff have arranged a crisis summit with the club expected to abandon plans to demand a review over their £5.4m fine and 35-point penalty for salary-cap breaches.

DAILY MAIL

Alexis Sanchez could return from injury for Inter Milan quicker than was initially anticipated.

Algeria manager Djamel Belmadi says he is not interested in Karim Benzema playing for his side after the striker begged France to let him represent another nation.

THE TIMES

New Hibernian manager Jack Ross says he didn't fail at Sunderland.

Saracens have called for the public release of the private legal judgment that found them guilty of a huge salary-cap breach.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rod Petrie's plea for an SPFL shutdown before Scotland's Euro play-off will fall on deaf ears.

Greg Taylor feels his Scotland team-mates are beginning to fully appreciate the abilities of manager Steve Clarke.

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is on Crystal Palace's radar in January as they hunt for a new striker.

Borna Barisic has revealed he almost quit Rangers last season but is so glad he didn't.

Stoke City are eyeing a January move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

Hibs and St Johnstone 'could be set to battle it out' for ex-Celtic star Efe Ambrose.

DAILY RECORD

Steve Clarke's plea to scrap top-flight Sunday games ahead of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off is set to fall on deaf ears if the Old Firm progress in Europe.

John Hughes wants to speak to Falkirk about replacing Ray McKinnon as manager a decade after he first left the Bairns.

Lewis Morgan reckons the Hibs squad should get ready for lift-off under Jack Ross as his old gaffer will get the Easter Road men flying again.