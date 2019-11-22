Papers: Jose Mourinho considers move to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Tottenham

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jose Mourinho is considering hijacking AC Milan's move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and bringing him to Tottenham.

Great Britain are to wait on Andy Murray's fitness as their Davis Cup quarter-final with Germany awaits.

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho will pocket a £2m bonus if he guides Tottenham into the top-four this season.

Unai Emery is hoping he can convince outcast Granit Xhaka not to quit Arsenal in January.

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira is wanted by AC Milan and Napoli in the January transfer window.

Leicester City are ready to rival Wolves and Norwich City for Germany centre-back Robin Koch.

Maurizio Pochettino's son Sebastiano has left his role on Tottenham's sports science team, but his other son Maurizio remains part of the club's U23 squad after earning his first professional deal over the summer.

Mo Salah is on a possible collision course with Liverpool after claims emerged he wants to play for Egypt at next summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

DAILY MIRROR

Olivier Giroud is in danger of pricing himself out of a move in January with Crystal Palace having been put off by his £120,000-a-week wage demands.

Leeds United are hoping to secure a cut-price deal for striker Matej Vydra, who is looking to end his spell at Turf Moor to get regular first-team football.

DAILY STAR

Graham Potter has told suitors Brighton defender Ben White - a target for Liverpool and Manchester United - is not for sale.

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke could be looking for a move in January over fears for his place in the Belgium set-up.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chris Gunter will quit Reading in January as he is looking for regular club football to keep his hopes of playing for Wales at Euro 2020 alive.

THE TIMES

Leicester City have begun preliminary talks with England midfielder James Maddison over a new 'double your money' deal - his current contract still has three-and-a-half years left to run.

DAILY MAIL

Jose Mourinho did not use his long-term agent Jorge Mendes in the sensational move that took him to Tottenham this week.

Gareth Bale's camp have dismissed the idea of him returning to Tottenham under Jose Mourinho as a 'joke'

Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane are back at Manchester City as their rehabilitation from knee injuries steps up - both are expected back in action early in the New Year.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are all interested in winger Nicolas Gaitan, who is available on a free transfer after the expiry of his deal with MLS club Chicago Fire.