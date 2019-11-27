Papers: Jadon Sancho favours Barcelona or Real Madrid over Premier League return

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Jadon Sancho is ready to deal Manchester United a significant transfer blow as he would prefer a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona over a return to England.

Caglar Soyuncu's agent has poured cold water on the possibility of the Leicester City defender leaving for Arsenal or Manchester City.

Paul Pogba could be back in the Manchester United squad in time for the derby clash with Manchester City on December 7.

Luke Shaw is again fighting to save his Manchester United career after being told he has fallen behind impressive teenager Brandon Williams in the pecking order at left-back.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

David Beckham wants Patrick Vieira to become the first head coach of his MLS franchise Inter Miami.

Arsenal have begun drawing up a list of possible replacements for Unai Emery despite the Spaniard claiming he has their backing, with Max Allegri and Nuno Espirito Santo at the top of it.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are among seven clubs who have talked with Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz over a move, according to reports in Germany.

THE SUN

Tottenham and Manchester United have been told Bruno Fernandes is still available for £60m even though he has only just signed a new contract with Sporting Lisbon.

David Moyes is demanding a long-term stay as both Everton and West Ham ponder offering him a return to Premier League management.

N'Golo Kante's agent faced a death threat from a previous advisor during the midfielder's lucrative move from Leicester City to Chelsea in 2016.

Work on Leicester City's new training complex was delayed as owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wanted steel being used in its construction to be blessed in a ceremony, while the club also had to relocate 348 crested newts from the site.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool all want to sign Peterborough's teenage striker Ricky Jade-Jones.

DAILY MIRROR

Phil Jones has turned down the chance of a Manchester United testimonial amid claims he said "apart from my Mum and Dad, who else would turn up?"

Manchester United will not wait until the summer to make their move for RB Salzburg hotshot Erling Braut Haaland.

Leeds United remain hopeful that Arsenal will not use the recall clause in Eddie Nketiah's loan move to Elland Road in January.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham stars have called on Jose Mourinho to put a greater emphasis on success in the FA Cup.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts are locked in talks with former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel over their managerial vacancy.