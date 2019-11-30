Papers: Chelsea have Wilfried Zaha and Jadon Sancho on shopping list if transfer ban is lifted

THE SUN

Chelsea are prioritising wide players if their transfer ban is overturned ahead of the January window, with Wilfried Zaha and Jadon Sancho among their top targets.

Arsenal view Mauricio Pochettino as a "credible option" to take over from Unai Emery, despite his long history with bitter rivals Tottenham.

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Daichi Kamada was briefly called "the liberator of Arsenal" on his Wikipedia page after scoring the goals which eventually led to Unai Emery's dismissal.

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady has backed under-fire boss Manuel Pellegrini.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal will try to tempt Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester City after drawing up their shortlist of replacements for Unai Emery.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester City will demand £14m compensation from any Premier League club interested in acquiring manager Brendan Rodgers.

THE GUARDIAN

Freddie Ljungberg is considering a role for former Arsenal team-mate Gilberto Silva on his coaching staff if his interim term in charge is extended.

Steve Bruce says his Newcastle players will not have time for a Christmas party this year.

An alleged tout has been given a six-month suspended sentence over the sale of tickets to the Wimbledon Championships.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are looking to replace Unai Emery with a "charming" manager in the mould of Arsene Wenger.

Quique Sanchez Flores could be axed as Watford manager if they lose to Southampton on Saturday.

Manchester City are lining up a move for Nicolas de la Cruz as the River Plate star continues to excel for the Argentinian side.

Wolves' owners are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep boss Nuno Espirito Santo as Arsenal continue to have him as a leading candidate to become their next manager.

Jamie Bowden has become the latest Spurs youngster to commit his future to the club after signing a deal which runs until 2023.

Andy Carroll is back on Newcastle's injury list after hurting his ribs in training.

All 20 Serie A clubs have come together to pen an open letter to Italian football fans, calling for an end to racism.

Raul Jimenez believes Wolves must hang on to boss Nuno Espirito Santo if they are to break into the Premier League elite.

DAILY MIRROR

Jesse Lingard has set his sights on an England recall and believes Manchester United can win trophies this season.

Luis Suarez has identified Tammy Abraham as a potential Barcelona replacement.

Roberto Martinez is urging patience at Everton with Marco Silva on the brink of the sack.

THE TIMES

Paul Pogba could make his comeback from injury for Manchester United against his old foe Jose Mourinho.

Freddie Ljungberg could have an extended spell as Arsenal interim head coach as the club may have to wait to secure their prime target to succeed Unai Emery.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers face a potential closure of Ibrox for their vital Europa League clash with Young Boys amid claims of sectarian singing during Thursday's draw with Feyenoord.

James Tavernier admits December is shaping up to be the biggest month of his Rangers career.

St Mirren and Hibs have been told to forget about making any loan offers for Celtic striker Lewis Morgan.

DAILY RECORD

David Turnbull is still at least two months away from returning from the horror knee injury which curtailed his dream move to Celtic.

Neil Lennon insists Lewis Morgan is going nowhere in January - as the wideman is firmly part of his Parkhead plans.