Papers: Arsenal facing full-blown crisis over manager search and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are facing a full-blown crisis over their managerial search amid concerns over Freddie Ljungberg's lack of experience.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has pulled out of talks with the club over a contract extension.

Manchester United are continuing to monitor Christian Eriksen and could mount a January move amid suggestions that Spurs could deal for around £25m.

DAILY MAIL

The FA have decided not to take any England games to Anfield because of Liverpool's ban on journalists from The Sun, despite struggling to find a suitable ground in the north to host the side's final Euro 2020 warm-up game against Romania next summer.

Ousmane Dembele has spoken to Chelsea and Manchester City as he looks for an exit route out of Barcelona.

THE SUN

Frank Lampard is plotting a £150m January spending spree with Leicester's Ben Chilwell a target.

Phil Foden has been urged to follow Jadon Sancho and leave Manchester City by Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa wants to prove himself in the Premier League and link up with Roberto Firmino.

Brendan Rodgers' bumper new contract has catapulted him up the list of the Premier League's highest-paid managers.

THE TIMES

FIFA has no plans to reopen the investigation into Qatar's 2022 World Cup bid despite taking the intriguing decision to publish court testimony stating three notorious South Americans were bribed to vote for the tournament.

DAILY STAR

Nathan Ake has revealed Virgil van Dijk is giving him a helping hand in his bid to be a defensive giant for club and country.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The RFU has been forced to write off a 'bad debt' of £1.7 m after continuing to promote a company despite it going into administration.