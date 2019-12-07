Papers: Manchester United given Jadon Sancho transfer boost

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their Jadon Sancho pursuit as Manchester City decide not to exercise their transfer option.

Arsenal are leading a clutch of Premier League clubs who want to bring on loan Roma star Chris Smalling back to English football next summer.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has ordered scouts to give him the lowdown on Roma's Edin Dzeko.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Chelsea are eyeing a £40m move for Nathan Ake after their transfer ban was lifted.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Arsenal's executives met for a dinner party last week to decide their next manager after already losing faith in Freddie Ljungberg.

Jadon Sancho will be Chelsea's principal target now their transfer ban has been lifted and he is increasingly expected to choose Stamford Bridge next summer.

Knocking out Liverpool then joining Manchester United is on Erling Haaland's Christmas wishlist.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Tottenham are refusing to give up on the chase for West Brom's brilliant right-back Nathan Ferguson.

Gareth Southgate watched Chris Smalling for Roma against Inter Milan as he considers handing the defender a shock international recall.

Oxford United star Anthony Forde was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties during Saturday's draw with Shrewsbury.