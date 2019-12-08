Papers: Vitor Pereira leading candidate to be Everton manager

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Vitor Pereira is the leading candidate to be Everton's new manager as the club step up their search for Marco Silva's successor.

England will have to convince Jamie Vardy to return if they are to achieve success at Euro 2020, says Chris Sutton.

The Premier League has summoned the operators of the giant screens at each club to London this week in the latest efforts to end the VAR chaos.

Gareth Southgate will be in Qatar next week to combine watching Liverpool in the Club World Cup with a first recce of the country before the next World Cup.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton are keen on Leonardo Jardim but Duncan Ferguson is set to extend his stay as caretaker manager

THE SUN

Patrick Vieira has admitted he can never ignore the call of Arsenal as former teammate Edu looks to secure the Nice boss' services.

Niko Kovac wants the Arsenal job and his team have made contact with the North Londoners, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino dropped in on his old friend Diego Maradona and watch his Gimnasia side as he continued his holiday in Argentina.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Russia will be spared total exile from world sport on Monday when anti-doping chiefs decide what punishment to impose for the country's ongoing cover-up of sport's worst drugs scandal.