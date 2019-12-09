Papers: Barcelona start Pep Guardiola charm offensive

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has launched a Pep Guardiola charm offensive amid reports Manchester City are preparing for life after their boss.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job is safe and they won't be going for ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Solskjaer promised cash to chase Saul Niguez and Erling Haaland.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has been ruled out until 2020 after falling at home and suffering a serious facial injury.

THE SUN

Bournemouth have suffered a big blow with David Brooks undergoing another ankle operation, ruling him out for at least three months.

Manchester United are planning to hand Scott McTominay a double-your-money new £60,000-a-week contract.

DAILY EXPRESS

Everton face a tough task trying to convince Vitor Pereira to become their next manager because his current club Shanghai SIPG want to keep him.

Manchester United have again been linked with Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes ahead of the January transfer window.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon will ask the Celtic board to do everything in its power to secure cup final hero Fraser Forster on a permanent deal from Southampton.

Lennon insists Leigh Griffiths failed to make the bench on Sunday because Odsonne Edouard didn't start.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Celtic defender Stephen Crainey has accused Rangers of a lack of sportsmanship during yesterday's Betfred Cup final.