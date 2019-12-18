Papers: Manchester United could face £12m agent fee to complete Erling Haaland signing

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Thursday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United could face a £12m agent fee to complete the signing of Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are hoping Mikel Arteta's imminent arrival as manager will persuade skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract.

Manchester United and Tottenham are both in talks with Lille for midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Tottenham star Lucas Moura has hailed Jose Mourinho for helping him regain 'confidence' and a new lease of life.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham will provide Jose Mourinho with transfer funds next month as Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion and Max Aarons at Norwich have been scouted.

Manchester United captain Ashley Young could leave Old Trafford as early as next month.

Southampton are determined to stick with Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has received a singing endorsement ahead of the club's huge basement battle against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa are in danger of becoming the first Premier League club to breach Financial Fair Play rules and may need to sell to ensure they comply with regulations this season.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are furious with Arsenal over the Gunners' move for Mikel Arteta - with one club insider describing their conduct as "shambolic".

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are furious over a lack of a formal approach for Mikel Arteta from Arsenal.

Daniel Levy has set a world record £25m-a-year naming-rights price on Tottenham Hotspur's £1bn stadium, for which he has so far failed to find a buyer.

The Abu Dhabi consortium set to take over at Charlton Athletic was questioned by the English Football League over the extent of its links with the owners of Manchester City.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are planning a January clearout with up to five top-team stars set to be punted by boss Steven Gerrard.

Alex Dyer is in pole position to become the next Kilmarnock manager - if he wants the job.

SCOTTISH SUN

Angelo Alessio has branded his sudden Kilmarnock sacking as strange.