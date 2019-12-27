Papers: Manuel Pellegrini on verge of West Ham sacking

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Friday's national newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manuel Pellegrini's future as the West Ham United manager hinges on the outcome of the club's next two matches with David Moyes the leading contender to succeed him.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool are keen on a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho - but any January raid for the England star is unlikely.

Manchester United have put England trio Tyrone Mings, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho on their transfer shopping list.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton forward Richarlison is reportedly on a list of five attacking targets in Manchester United's sights as the January transfer window looms.

THE SUN

Former Tottenham manager Martin Jol has joined Alan Pardew at Dutch club ADO Den Haag as their new technical director.

DAILY MAIL

Roy Hodgson has pleaded with the Crystal Palace board to back him with new signings in the January transfer window following a late win over West Ham United.

DAILY RECORD

Livingston want to land Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson in January.