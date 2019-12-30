Manchester United turn to Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin in striker search - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has risen to the top of Manchester United's summer transfer list after they missed out on Erling Haaland.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United fear they could be without Scott McTominay for up to eight weeks after scans confirmed injured knee ligaments.

Arsenal will provide new boss Mikel Arteta with funds in next month's transfer window with Dayot Upamecano high on their list.

The Premier League have no plans to alter the way VAR adjudicates marginal offside decisions this season.

Ex-referee Mark Clattenburg has outlined a five-point plan to improve the Premier League's VAR.

THE TELEGRAPH

Mikel Arteta is facing a huge battle to try to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal past the end of this season with doubts growing over his long-term future.

Jurgen Klopp wants Adam Lallana to sign a one-year contract extension to avoid losing him on a free transfer, but the Liverpool manager is resigned to losing the midfielder at the end of the season.

Chelsea have attempted to make checks on whether or not RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has a release clause that could be activated in January.

Agent Mino Raiola has refuted claims that Manchester United withdrew from the race to sign Erling Haaland.

England are backing plans to scrap five-day Test cricket from 2023 in a bid to ease player workload.

DAILY MIRROR

Paul Pogba will not leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to his agent Mino Raiola

Ex-Barcelona star Xavi claims Pep Guardiola will now prioritise winning the Champions League with Manchester City so far behind in the Premier League title race.

THE TIMES

Richard Scudamore earned more than £10million in his final year as executive chairman of the Premier League.