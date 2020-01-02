Papers: Man Utd want Sean Longstaff and Emre Can

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are looking at Sean Longstaff and Emre Can to help deal with an injury crisis in midfield.

Mino Raiola has hit out at Manchester United again, insisting he didn't force them to buy back Paul Pogba.

Aston Villa are keen on Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland as well as a striker with Wesley and Tom Heaton facing significant spells out of action.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster has saluted Watford for hiring Nigel Pearson, saying: 'We just needed somebody to stick a rocket up us'.

Barcelona have been hit by a legal battle with their own midfielder Arturo Vidal. The Chilean's lawyers filed a complaint to Spain's player's union (AFE) last month citing an unpaid bonus of £2m.

THE SUN

Rangers face a fight to keep Glen Kamara after Sheffield United became the latest club to show interest in the midfielder. Arsenal, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Aston Villa and Leeds are also keen.

Ryan Giggs says Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba and reveals he 'feels sorry' for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Aberdeen's former Manchester City defender Shay Logan has revealed that he has been secretly training to become a plumber.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea and Tottenham are in contact with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent as transfer talks ramp up over a potential £100m deal for the Napoli star.

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Newcastle star Sean Longstaff.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played down speculation on his future by saying: "The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I'm here. I'm 100 per cent here."

INDEPENDENT

Manchester United are aiming to bring in an attacking midfielder in this month's transfer window, with James Maddison and Jack Grealish among their key targets.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sheffield United have joined the race for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze and want to wrap up a deal to keep him away from their Premier League rivals.

Fifpro, football's world players' union, has urged the game's authorities to address global fixture congestion following a Premier League festive period that has resulted in 53 different injuries.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have slapped a £150m asking price on the head of Paul Pogba but are ready to cash in this month if Real Madrid or Juventus come knocking.

Manchester United are looking to sign Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo with some reports claiming talks have already begun.

Barcelona are preparing to reignite their interest in PSG and Brazilian forward Neymar.

DAILY MIRROR

Cesc Fabregas has sent a message of support to Mesut Ozil after the German's starring role in Arsenal's win over Man Utd.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Rangers chairman Alastair Johnston has taken a swipe at Celtic fans who claim their rivals are a new club.

DAILY RECORD

Former Celtic star Jackie McNamara insists Rangers boss Steven Gerrard shouldn't be criticised for his wild celebrations at Parkhead.