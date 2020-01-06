Papers: Inter Milan leading race to sign Olivier Giroud

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Inter Milan are leading Aston Villa and Newcastle in the race to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea this month.

Birmingham City are facing the prospect of another points deduction for breaching the English Football League's financial regulations.

DAILY MAIL

Former midfielder Paul Ince has urged Manchester United to cash in on Paul Pogba and sell the disinterested star in the January transfer window.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have made enquiries about Brighton veteran forward Glenn Murray.

Burnley are among the clubs considering a move for Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna.

Liverpool are running the risk of losing Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, as the 29-year-old enters the latter stages of his contract.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City have been watching Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar who has also been targeted by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United are interested in Newcastle's Sean Longstaff but Steve Bruce insists they have no intention to sell.

Rhian Brewster is set to complete his loan switch from Liverpool to Swansea in the next 24 hours.

Aston Villa are delaying a move for a new keeper to give No 2 Orjan Nyland a chance to establish himself.

THE SUN

Sheffield Wednesday are leading the race to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah on loan this month.

THE GUARDIAN

Ross Barkley says he has learned "a big lesson" after being criticised by Frank Lampard for getting involved in an argument with a taxi driver in Liverpool three days before their Champions League match against Lille in October.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers keeper Nicky Hogarth is set for a loan move to Stirling Albion until the end of the season.

Russell Martin admits he would love to sign his former Norwich and Rangers team-mate Graham Dorrans at MK Dons.

SCOTTISH SUN

Daniel Stendel has axed Hearts captain Christophe Berra, and told him to find a new club.