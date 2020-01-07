Papers: Liverpool risk losing Georginio Wijnaldum

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool are running the risk of losing Georginio Wijnaldum, as the 29-year-old enters the latter stages of his contract.

Former midfielder Paul Ince has urged Manchester United to cash in on Paul Pogba and sell the disinterested star in the January transfer window.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have made enquiries about Brighton veteran forward Glenn Murray.

Burnley are among the clubs considering a move for Aberdeen centre-back Scott McKenna.

Jermaine Pennant has revealed he was close to joining Real Madrid but ended up at Portsmouth instead.

Mario Gotze is set to leave Borussia Dortmund and move abroad when his contract expires in the summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Inter Milan are leading Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the race to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea this month.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City have been watching Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar who has also been targeted by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Manchester United are interested in Newcastle's Sean Longstaff but Steve Bruce insists they have no intention to sell.

Juventus director Fabio Paratici has ruled out selling either Emre Can or Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

Rhian Brewster is set to complete his loan switch from Liverpool to Swansea in the next 24 hours.

Aston Villa are delaying a move for a new keeper to give No 2 Orjan Nyland a chance to establish himself.

Adama Traore was approached by NFL teams during his time at Barcelona, according to Wolves teammate Romain Saiss.

THE SUN

Sheffield Wednesday are leading the race to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah on loan this month.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers keeper Nicky Hogarth is set for a loan move to Stirling Albion until the end of the season.

Russell Martin admits he would love to sign his former Norwich and Rangers team-mate Graham Dorrans at MK Dons.

Crystal Palace are set to bid for Dundee United's teenage winger Scott Banks this month.

Celtic are keen on a move for Everton youngster Lewis Gibson, according to reports.

SCOTTISH SUN

Daniel Stendel has axed Hearts captain Christophe Berra, and told him to find a new club.