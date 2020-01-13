Regional Paper Talk: Incomings at Newcastle with Mike Ashley set to return?

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Monday's regional newspapers.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Mike Ashley is about to return to the scene at Newcastle United in what could be a decisive moment as far as the January transfer window is concerned. Newcastle are still open to the idea of bringing in players in all positions but Steve Bruce insists it has to be the right fit.

Jetro Willems has revealed it will be a "nice" moment when he finds out whether his move to Newcastle becomes permanent - but admits he is happy on Tyneside.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is eyeing the opportunity to lead the line for England at the Euros this summer after Harry Kane's latest injury blow.

West Ham are waiting for scan results on Lukasz Fabianski's injury amid fears he has suffered a recurrence of the hip issue which ruled him out for three months at the end of 2019.

Lee Bowyer is close to signing a new contract with Charlton after "positive" talks between his agent and new Addicks chairman Matt Southall over the weekend.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are exploring a possible deal for Bruno Fernandes before the January transfer window closes.

Fernandinho has suggested he has plenty of life left in his legs as Manchester City look to secure a contract extension.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Everton are in advanced talks for 17-year-old Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

MIDDLESBROUGH GAZETTE

Darren Randolph will be part of the Middlesbrough squad travelling to London on Monday ahead of games in the capital against Tottenham and Fulham this week. Whether the goalkeeper is still a Boro player at the end of the week remains to be seen, with Randolph's move to his former club West Ham United still hanging in the balance.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa have made their interest in Eddie Nketiah official with a loan bid for the Arsenal striker, according to reports

Aston Villa defender James Chester is a target for Championship side Middlesbrough this month, according to reports.

Pep Clotet hopes Jude Bellingham recognises the chance Birmingham City have given him - and continues to repay his unwavering faith. Bellingham has been watched by a number of teams in recent months, including Wolves and Manchester United.

Sam McCallum, the young Coventry City defender who West Brom have an interest in, insists he isn't thinking about anything other than getting game time for the Sky Blues amid speculation surrounding his future.

EXPRESS & STAR

Head coach Slaven Bilic has hailed Dara O'Shea as West Brom's present and future after confirming the defender has been offered a new contract.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants a new signing to come in and unlock defences after going four without a win in all competitions.

Wolves winger Adama Traore is the fastest footballer in the world and harder to play against than Cristiano Ronaldo, insists Newcastle full-back Jetro Willems.

STOKE SENTINEL

Jack Butland wishes Pepe Reina all the best at Aston Villa after seemingly missing out on a move from Stoke to Villa Park himself.

Celtic and Rangers have both been encouraged to take a punt on Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell - by one of his former managers. Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts had Campbell on loan in the second half of last season and saw enough to be convinced he could handle the bright lights of Glasgow.

LEICESTER MERCURY

La Liga club Real Betis are plotting a move for Leicester City midfielder Papy Mendy.

Leicester City have reportedly had a bid rejected for the 'next Zlatan Ibrahimovic'. It's claimed the Foxes have had an offer for Wahid Faghir turned down.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest want to push forward in their pursuit of Brighton striker Glenn Murray, according to reports.

Notts County manager Neal Ardley has admitted he was interested in signing Tom Walker before he wrapped up a move to AFC Fylde last week.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County could see their hopes of signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke on loan this month dashed. The former Leeds Untied ace is subject to an approach from Scottish Premier League champions Celtic, with Neil Lennon's side keen to beat the Rams to his signature.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe insists "all options are available" for young Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor after he returned from his loan spell at Forest Green Rovers.

THE ARGUS

Lewis Dunk is expected to stay with Brighton - despite a claim of Chelsea interest.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds United began their hunt for Eddie Nketiah's replacement before Arsenal recalled the striker, according to chief executive Angus Kinnear

WALES ONLINE

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison says it will take time for Rhian Brewster to cope with the physical demands of the Championship following his efforts in the South Wales derby.

West Ham have reportedly submitted a £7m bid for Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Ben Brereton's absence from the matchday squad for Blackburn's draw with Preston was due to Harry Chapman being preferred, according to Tony Mowbray.

BRISTOL POST

Lee Johnson says Benik Afobe is definitely at Bristol City until the end of the season.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Keith Hill claims he is not getting enough external support in his efforts to rebuild Bolton Wanderers.

But the Bolton manager remains confident he can improve his squad by the close of the January window.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Wigan Athletic have rejected a bid from Cardiff City for Kieffer Moore - and boss Paul Cook insists he wants to hold on to the Wales international striker.

THE STAR

Reports in his native Portugal have suggested that former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is on his way for a fresh challenge in Brazilian football and will leave current club Rio Ave in the coming days.

Sheffield United have made two centre-halves their top priorities during this month's transfer window, with Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden understood to be among the players they are monitoring.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has warned teams keen on Matty Kennedy that the player is likely to remain in Perth for the remainder of the season.

Ofir Marciano has insisted he's happy at Hibernian despite having hinted earlier in the season that he may have to leave to protect his place in the Israeli international squad.

Wolfsburg have dealt Hearts a blow in their pursuit of striker Charles-Jesaja Herrmann after the Bundesliga club's sports director appeared to rule out letting the 19-year-old leave the club.