Papers: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Man City's John Stones

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City defender John Stones is a shock target for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea have taken 18-year-old former Wolves starlet Kaden May on trial until the end of January.

Manchester United and Chelsea have got their eyes on 19-year-old Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla.

Hull City have emerged as the leading contenders in the race to sign Chelsea youngster Tariq Uwakwe.

Chris Wilder is planning a £10m double raid for defenders Elias Cobbaut of Anderlecht and Ipswich's Luke Woolfenden.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Roma to buy Xherdan Shaqiri in the January transfer window.

Chelsea have been backed to spend £50m on Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

DAILY MIRROR

Atletico Madrid could use Arsenal's interest in Thomas Lemar to land Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports in Spain.

Steve Bruce is set for face-to-face talks with Mike Ashley this week as the club holds a transfer window summit.

Chelsea are demanding a £6.5m fee for Olivier Giroud after the striker agreed a transfer to Inter Milan transfer.

Thomas Muller has admitted that he could leave Bayern Munich this summer amid links with Manchester United.

THE INDEPENDENT

Jose Mourinho wants two strikers this January to cover for the injury to Harry Kane, with Krzysztof Piatek and Edinson Cavani on his shortlist.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sent his personal scout to report on West Ham's Declan Rice at the weekend ahead of a summer move for the England midfielder.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle are offering Dwight Gayle to Championship clubs on a "free" loan but will demand a huge £20m fee on promotion.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are happy to see Shkodran Mustafi leave this month with Galatasaray looking like the favourites to sign him.

Leeds United's attempts to sign Che Adams appear to be stalling, with Southampton reportedly unwilling to let the forward leave.

Everton, Juventus, Atalanta and AS Roma are all interested in signing Elche midfielder Gonzalo Villar.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic hope to complete a double January swoop with deals for Ivory Coast midfielder Ismaila Soro and Polish striker Patryk Klimala on Tuesday.

Celtic's Lewis Morgan has agreed a three-year deal with David Beckham's new club Inter Miami.

Ross County are trying to sign Oli Shaw from Hibernian.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts have offered captain Christophe Berra to St Johnstone as a sweetener as they try to land winger Matty Kennedy.