Papers: Man City will play in Champions League despite FFP investigation

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are set to take part in next season's Champions League, despite the investigation into whether they breached Financial Fair Play rules.

Liverpool's Premier League win at Tottenham last Saturday came close to taking place without VAR due to technical problems.

The controversial new handball rules will be reviewed by football's rule-makers next month.

Inter Milan are on the verge of acquiring the services of Chelsea winger Victor Moses after manager Antonio Conte made a specific request for the club to sign the Nigeria international.

Celtic defender Jack Hendry has agreed to join Manchester City's sister club Melbourne City in Australia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Eden Hazard has targeted Real Madrid's crunch Champions League showdown with Manchester City as his comeback game.

Leeds United could sign out-of-favour forward Oumar Niasse before the end of the transfer window on January 31.

DAILY MIRROR

RB Leipzig are expecting bids for Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano during this transfer window.

Referee Mike Dean is being given a pre-match presentation to mark his 500th game.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could be nearing his exit from the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal will reportedly have to shell out around £6m to prise Layvin Kurzawa away from PSG, despite the fact that the full-back's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

THE TIMES

Manchester United are one of 49 clubs who have been targeted by tax authorities as part of a crackdown over image rights and agent payments.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester United have offered £25m for 16-year-old Birmingham wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

New York Red Bulls are considering a move for Aberdeen's top scorer Sam Cosgrove.

Stephen Robinson has revealed Motherwell have opened contract talks with David Turnbull.

Hearts have stepped up their efforts to bring Kosovo international Donis Avdijaj to Tynecastle.

SCOTTISH SUN

Crystal Palace have won the race to sign Dundee United starlet Scott Banks.

Aberdeen have failed in a bid to fast-track Matty Kennedy's move to Pittodrie.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Saracens' leading players could be forced to leave the club if they want to play for England and the British and Irish Lions next year after being informed on Friday that the English and European champions are resigned to another 35-point reduction for breaching salary cap regulations again this season.

UK Anti-Doping is ready to fight any attempt by the World Anti-Doping Agency to seize its stock of Sir Mo Farah's urine and blood samples during an investigation into athletes trained by his disgraced former coach.