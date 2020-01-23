Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea future in doubt - Regional Paper Talk

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea 'keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge after a run of mistakes.

Newcastle are set to offer Danny Rose a way out of Tottenham this month after he fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says talks have already begun with Manchester United over the possibility of 'keeper Dean Henderson returning to Bramall Lane on loan for a third straight campaign next season.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Valencia are reportedly pondering a move to re-sign Man City central defender Nicolas Otamendi next season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Madrid's £59m-rated midfielder Isco.

Liverpool are looking at Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, say reports in Spain.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to be reunited with Napoli midfielder Allan, according to reports.

Everton have reportedly held talks with Gremio regarding a move for Everton Soares, according to reports in the player's homeland Brazil.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle are interested in Croatia U21 defender Toni Borevkovic, say reports in Portugal.

Newcastle are reportedly still in the driving seat to sign Inter Milan midfielder Valentino Lazaro.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey may reportedly join League One side Doncaster Rovers on loan until the summer.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

West Ham are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, say reports.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell has reportedly told friends he is "very keen" on joining Rangers.

Cardiff will not be letting Will Vaulks - who Stoke are understood to be keen on - leave this transfer window, according to reports.

THE DAILY ECHO

Leicester City are interested in Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth are one of three English sides wanting to sign Rio Ave defender Toni Borevkovic, according to reports in the Portuguese media.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester have been linked with a move for young Stockport defender Festus Arthur.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson hasn't ruled out a loan move for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty in January and says he remains one of several midfielders the Black Cats are looking at.

THE ARGUS

Brighton are set to complete a permanent move for on-loan Huddersfield midfielder Aaron Mooy.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Ralph Hasenhuttl has reiterated his stance over Che Adams after Southampton rejected a third bid from Leeds for the striker this week.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Doncaster Rovers will reportedly not listen to any offers for midfielder Ben Whiteman, who is believed to be interesting Derby.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest are set to complete a move for striker Nuno da Costa, say reports.

EVENING GAZETTE

Leeds' interest in record Middlesbrough signing Britt Assombalonga has "faded".

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn have refused to comment on reports they have made a seven-figure offer for 21-year-old Lech Poznan wide man Kamil Jozwiak.

READING POST

Spurs are reportedly set to make another offer for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi.

BRISTOL POST

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is optimistic his new deal may convince Lyle Taylor to stay at the Valley, despite interest in the player from Bristol City.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Coventry 'keeper Cian Taylor, 17, has joined non-League side Barwell on loan.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Brandon Fleming - who has joined Bolton on loan - wants to return to Hull at the end of the season feeling a new man.

WIGAN EVENING POST

Wigan have let striker Ollie Crankshaw move to Dundee on a six-month loan, having tied the player to a new one-year deal.

THE STAR

Sheffield United are "in discussions" over a third January window signing, according to manager Chris Wilder, who has also ruled out the Blades signing on-loan Man Utd 'keeper Dean Henderson on a permanent basis.