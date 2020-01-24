Papers: Man Utd beef up scouting operation ahead of summer overhaul

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are beefing up their scouting operation ahead of the summer transfer window in a strong indication that a major overhaul of the playing staff is being planned at Old Trafford, with the club eager to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at least another transfer window to reshape his squad.

The government are 'committed' to backing a British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup - even if they have to go up against China.

Premier League clubs who give significant playing time to England-qualified players, such as Chelsea this season, could be rewarded with greater leeway to sign more foreign players after Brexit.

West Brom are seeking to raise £70m in fresh investment before the end of the season.

Frank Lampard will hand Willy Caballero the opportunity to dislodge Kepa Arrizabalaga in Saturday night's FA Cup tie at Hull.

The Association of Football Agents discussed plans to take legal action against the FA in addition to confirming their intention to fight FIFA's proposed cap on fees at a meeting in London this week.

Peter Kenyon's emergence as an adviser to Bolton Wanderers has sparked fears that the club have more financial problems and may need fresh investment less than five months after being bought by the Football Ventures group.

THE SUN

Barcelona are seeking a replacement for Luis Suarez and the surprise name of Olivier Giroud has popped up in Spanish reports.

Manchester United are set to make a last-ditch attempt to persuade Angel Gomes to sign a new treble-your-money contract.

West Ham must fork out £18m for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United fans are planning a mass walk-out at Old Trafford in protest against controversial owners the Glazers.

Manchester United have reportedly entered discussions with PSG over the potential transfer of youngster Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brendan Rodgers has scrapped plans for a warm-weather training camp due to fears over more fixture congestion.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has four months to convince head coach Frank Lampard that he should remain as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper beyond this season.

West Ham United have moved to try to placate their angry fans by announcing free coach travel for three of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

After 12 years of competing together at the Olympics, the Murray brothers' doubles partnership is to be dissolved in Tokyo, as Jamie Murray opts to play with his regular team-mate Neal Skupski instead.

Norwich are braced for increased Championship interest in striker Adam Idah.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts have pulled off a signing coup by landing Northern Irish striker Liam Boyce from Burton Albion.

Celtic have run the rule over Peterborough's Ivan Toney as a host of clubs circle around the in-demand striker.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Tommy Wright has slammed the lack of signings at St Johnstone.

Alex Dyer has blasted Celtic skipper Scott Brown for his swipe at Kilmarnock ace Alan Power.