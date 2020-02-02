Papers: Juventus set for £150m Virgil van Dijk swoop in summer

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Juventus are plotting a £150m summer swoop for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Mike Ashley is yet to accept an offer to buy Newcastle, backed by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Blackburn are keen to take Curtis Jones on loan in the summer after his impressive appearances in the FA Cup for Liverpool.

Southampton want to line up a summer deal for Celtic midfield powerhouse Olivier Ntcham.

Crystal Palace fancy snapping up Norwich's Jamal Lewis as question marks still hang over Patrick van Aanholt's future.

West Ham boss David Moyes is still keen to sign Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague, despite missing out on him in January.

SUNDAY TIMES

Manchester United completed the shock transfer of Odion Ighalo on deadline day only after being rebuffed in a bid to sign Salomon Rondon on loan.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is not happy with star forward Neymar organising a birthday party in the middle of a stretch of two games in four days.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Prince Mohammed bin Salman is still interested in buying Manchester United, despite being linked with a takeover of Newcastle.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil was the subject of a late deadline-day bid from Qatar but with no time left to find a replacement, the proposed deal fell through.

Manchester United remain hell-bent on bringing Kalidou Koulibaly to Old Trafford, with the Napoli centre-half viewed as the perfect partner for Reds skipper Harry Maguire at the back.

Manchester City are set for a huge summer rebuild after Pep ­Guardiola warned his players they face 'Judgement Day' at the end of the season.

Tottenham's new signing Steven Bergwijn turned down a huge bonus payment from PSV in order to join the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso says he is inspired by Ricky Villa and Ossie Ardiles, who won the 1978 World Cup with Argentina and became Tottenham legends.

SUNDAY MAIL

Neil Lennon believes Craig Gordon is good enough to be Scotland No 1, even if he's not playing regularly for Celtic.