Papers: Arsenal facing battle to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could face a battle to hold on to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, with Inter Milan interested.

DAILY MIRROR

Leicester City playmaker James Maddison has reportedly decided he wants a Manchester United move in the summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United in the summer but his chances of securing a swift exit are likely to be hampered by the club setting an asking price of around £83m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Olivier Giroud has been offered a pre-contract by Lazio but will wait to make a final decision on next season after interest from Tottenham during the January transfer window.

It the latest chapter of woe in a sorry tale of a career decimated by injury as Andy Carroll's hope of earning a new contract at Newcastle United have been hit by a persistent hip injury that has failed to heal.

West Ham United protesters are in talks with Liverpool fans about taking their campaign against co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, and chairman Karren Brady, to the Kop later this month.

Kieran Trippier, the Atletico Madrid full-back, has undergone rehabilitation work at St George's Park in his bid to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

THE SUN

QPR are ready to make a move for Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic, who is available on a free transfer.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard insists he would walk away as Rangers boss before throwing in the towel in the Scottish Premiership title race.