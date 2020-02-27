Scotland’s UEFA coefficient: How Rangers and Celtic could secure a second Champions League spot

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates a fine victory in Portugal on Wednesday

Scotland could take another step towards securing a second Champions League berth from the 2021/22 season if Celtic beat Copenhagen in their Europa League last-32 clash on Thursday.

Rangers' win over Braga on Wednesday saw Steven Gerrard's side claim a 4-2 aggregate victory and a place in the last 16 of a European competition for the first time since 2011.

That means Scotland could have two automatic places in the Champions League qualifiers for the season after next.

The Celtic players and management team celebrate after the UEFA Europa League Group E match against Lazio

Scotland currently sit in sixth place in UEFA's country coefficients list for the season after stellar Europa League campaigns from the Old Firm.

However, crucially, Scotland moved up to 13th in the organisation's Association club coefficients list which determines the number of European places each nation can expect for the following season, with those inside the top 15 handed two Champions League spots.

How could Scotland be denied two spots?

Scotland could miss out on that second Champions League spot if Celtic go out of the Europa League against Copenhagen, Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia overturn a 3-0 deficit against FC Basel and go on to reach the last 16 of the competition and Olympiakos knock out Arsenal on Thursday and go on to qualify for at least the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Celtic's tie with Copenhagen is balanced at 1-1 following the first leg in Denmark.

The club coefficients are based on the results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Scotland's coefficient has been hit in recent seasons with Rangers out of European competition and the likes of Aberdeen, Hibernian and St Johnstone failing to negotiate early-season Europa League qualifiers.

Motherwell were the last team to play in the Champions League qualifiers as Scotland's second entrant back in 2012/13.