Papers: Gareth Southgate looking at Dean Henderson as pressure mounts on Jordan Pickford

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is keen to look at Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson ahead of Euro 2020 as pressure mounts on England No.1 Jordan Pickford.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Phil Foden is expected to receive his first senior England call-up when Gareth Southgate names his squad for the forthcoming friendlies against Italy and Denmark later this month.

Fears the Cheltenham Festival could be cancelled due to the coronavirus will ease with the Government expected to resist pressure to follow other countries in immediately suspending major gatherings.

Jockeys have admitted that drug testing in the sport is failing and in need of overhaul after an apparent surge in cocaine use among them.

DAILY MAIL

David de Gea's position as Manchester United's undisputed No 1 could come under scrutiny for the first time this summer, with the club set to talk to loaned-out goalkeeper Dean Henderson this month.

Allan Saint-Maximin's future at Newcastle is in doubt after Steve Bruce dropped him for Saturday's goalless draw with Burnley, then claimed the winger was struggling with a hamstring injury.

Premier League clubs are exploring a motion to relax work permit regulations as a compromise with the Football Association over English football's post-Brexit homegrown quota plan edges closer.

UEFA chiefs spent 'just two minutes' discussing the potential threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak to this summer's European Championship and the rest of the club season at Monday's Executive Committee meeting in Amsterdam.

SCOTTISH SUN

SFA chiefs are braced for Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off against Israel being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus crisis.

Aberdeen and Scotland star Scott McKenna has been rocked with the news his season is over.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke could send a shock SOS to Craig Gordon after being hit by a keeper crisis.

THE SUN

Chelsea have been given a reported transfer boost after target Alex Telles turned down a new Porto contract.

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are trying to tie down Bukayo Saka to a new five-year contract amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.