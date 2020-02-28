Papers: Marcus Rashford confident of early Manchester United return

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Marcus Rashford is confident of returning to the Manchester United first team before the end of the season following positive results from a scan on his back injury last week.

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Manchester City have not been practising penalties ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa, despite their recent woes from the spot.

Israel Folau will be greeted with rainbow flags by members of a gay rugby club with a transgender captain when he makes his first appearance on English soil for Catalans in Sunday's trip to Hull FC.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players not to rely on the FFP crisis at rivals­ Manchester City to give them a Champions League reprieve.

Heung-min Son will be forced to stay indoors for two weeks on his return from South Korea this weekend because of the threat of the coronavirus.

Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah has protested his innocence after accusations over his association with his shamed former coach Alberto Salazar, which he says made him "depressed".

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Chelsea have joined the £20m race to land Canadian strike ace Jonathan David from Belgian club Gent this summer.

Tottenham are interested in Manchester United defender Chris Smalling should Roma fail to seal a deal to turn his loan move permanent in the summer.

Barcelona are ready to move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Arsenal preparing to cover a £27m hole on their finances this summer.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are ready to triple Jack Grealish's current pay packet and offer him £150,000 a week to sign from Aston Villa.

Nuno Espirito Santo is top of Atletico Madrid's emergency hit list to replace Diego Simeone.

Chelsea have sent Tammy Abraham to a specialist in Spain in an effort to finally solve the riddle about what is causing the striker's ankle problem.

Crystal Palace fans clashed with police in ugly scenes ahead of the match against Brighton.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Formula One bosses sent a private briefing note to the teams on Friday that insisted the first three races of the new season remain defiantly on despite the spread of coronavirus.

SUNDAY STAR

Real Madrid have told agent Mino Raiola they have no plans to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Neil Lennon says Celtic's shock Europa League defeat at the hands of Copenhagen will make his team even hungrier.