Papers: Manchester United ready to sign Odion Ighalo on permanent deal

Backpage headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are ready to sign Odion Ighalo for up to £15m this summer after it emerged the Nigerian striker's loan runs out on May 31.

The Premier League has sent a seven-point plan to club doctors in a bid to combat coronavirus - and warned players who disregard advice and leave the country that football will go on without them should they be unable to return.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has criticised Britain's response to the coronavirus crisis and given an insight into how Manchester City players are shielding themselves from the pandemic.

Premier League stars are warming to the idea of playing the remaining games of the season behind closed doors in order to complete the campaign.

DAILY MIRROR

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer by Barcelona.

Players from all levels of the game are ready to revolt over plans to stage games behind-closed-doors.

Chelsea face a problem in their pursuit of Ben Chilwell in this summer's transfer window, with Leicester expected to play hardball over the fee for the defender.

THE SUN

Premier League stars are being kept apart until May 1 at the earliest with a lockdown lasting for at least six weeks.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis says Eddie Howe is finding a positive solution amid the coronavirus, using it to learn lessons and reflect upon the Cherries' tough Premier League campaign to date.

Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in their bid to sign Birmingham City wonder-kid Jude Bellingham, with Borussia Dortmund putting their transfer business on hold.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Derby County are in advanced talks with American billionaire Michael Dell over a major financial injection.

Premiership Rugby is considering a raft of measures to help complete the season, including playing games behind closed doors, staging multiple matches at single venues and scheduling midweek fixtures.