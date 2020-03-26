Regional Paper Talk: Real Madrid to target Erling Haaland

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Thursday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Real Madrid are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and are considering a move for the Norwegian this summer to solve their problems in front of goal.

Tammy Abraham has quashed rumours he is seeking to become Chelsea's highest-paid player, as talks over a new contract continue.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

The agent of Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus has refused to rule out a transfer to Juventus for the Brazilian in the future but confirmed the striker would not leave City unless he wasn't wanted.

Peter Schmeichel admits he regrets leaving Manchester United in the summer of 1999 and insists he could have had 'many more years' in goal at the club.

Dillon Hoogewerf and Johan Guadagno have both signed their first professional contracts with Manchester United.

SHEFFIELD STAR

Manchester United are expected to honour the loan agreement which saw Dean Henderson return to Sheffield United last summer, rather than summon him back to Old Trafford at the end of May as English football approaches its third week of lockdown.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Younes Kaboul has opened up on his shock Sunderland departure in 2016, admitting he had to leave for his family.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves top scorer Raul Jimenez is a target for Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton are still committed to refurbishing St Mary's and continuing to develop their Staplewood training base.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed it has been "pretty tough" to completely shut down from playing football amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Former Leicester City favourite Emile Heskey has urged the club to consider signing Adam Lallana when his Liverpool contract expires at the end of the season.

THE PINK UN

Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden has penned a new contract at the club, extending his stay until 2022.