Papers: Manchester United confident of £135m Saul Niguez deal

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of landing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer in a club-record £135m deal.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that he is a target for the Spanish club this summer - albeit not a priority signing.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly prioritising a new defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer market as he believes it will allow Gunners fans the opportunity to see the best of Mesut Ozil.

Chelsea and Tottenham will reportedly battle it out to sign Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in the summer.

Manchester City chiefs have reportedly identified up to six candidates that could replace Pep Guardiola as manager.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

A proposed £340 m takeover of Newcastle United appears to have moved a step closer, with the Premier League having been informed of a bid led by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Premier League clubs are preparing for a "mini pre-season" lasting a minimum of two weeks before returning to competitive action when the football returns after the coronavirus crisis.

The Football Association is ready to open Wembley Stadium to the National Health Service as sport mobilises to offer its iconic venues to the fight against coronavirus.

THE INDEPENDENT

The Premier League has developed plans for clubs to play televised games in isolated "World Cup-style" camps in the midlands and London over June and July, in order to try and finish the 2019/20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

THE TIMES

UEFA is drawing up plans to finish this season in August and have shortened competitions next season in order to minimise the devastating effect of the coronavirus on European football.

The Premier League is continuing its investigation into alleged breaches of financial fair play by Manchester City despite football shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DAILY MAIL

Real Madrid have declared midfielder Fede Valverde almost unsellable with a staggering reported £448m release clause after interest from Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo chose to join Manchester United in 2003 because every other club that was interested in signing the winger wanted to loan him back to Sporting Lisbon, his agent Jorge Mendes has revealed.

Real Madrid are prepared to battle Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to secure the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this summer.

Manny Pacquiao has revealed he has tested negative for coronavirus after the eight-division boxing world champion came into contact with a politician who had contracted the disease.

THE SUN

Aaron Ramsey is set to join Manchester United in a Paul Pogba swap deal with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a big fan of the Juventus star, reports claim.

Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has delivered a big blow to Jose Mourinho by insisting he wants to stay at Elland Road for the rest of his career.

West Ham may have to play in front of retracted stands and an athletics track if the Premier League season is extended, with the Anniversary Games set for July 4 and 5 at the London Stadium.

West Ham could swoop for controversial Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite.

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League stars could be put under a strict quarantine lockdown in hotels for a month as English football authorities want to squeeze the remaining games into a confined time frame during June.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal have been given a boost after his parent club Shanghai Shenhua reportedly identified his replacement.

The Serie A season could be cancelled on Monday as the coronavirus crisis shows no sign of loosening its grip.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football could follow the lead of English clubs who plan on having a mini pre-season prior to the return of competitive action.

Neil Lennon has admitted Scottish football faces a massive fight to stay strong through the coronavirus crisis.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scottish businessman Jim McColl has revealed he recently held talks with Liverpool's owners over a potential Rangers takeover.