Papers: Chelsea in talks with Philippe Coutinho over a summer transfer

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelsea are in negotiations with Philippe Coutinho over a summer transfer, according to reports.

Chelsea cult hero Frank Sinclair has warned the Blues off signing starlets Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Danny Rose was unveiled as the mystery donor who gave £19,000 to a hospital that treated him while at Tottenham.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League will hold an unprecedented conference call on Saturday involving all 20 club captains to try and get a 30 per cent pay cut agreed amid fears of a financial collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A significant number of SPFL clubs are considering an option to crown Celtic as Scottish champions, to award Aberdeen the country's spare Europa League place and proceed next season without an expansion of the Premiership, but for the winter break to be axed, for 2021-22 at least.

EFL clubs want the PFA to approve a deal for their players to give up as much as 50 per cent of their wages during the coronavirus crisis.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal target Jonathan David has talked up a move to the Premier League in the near future.

Marcos Llorente revealed he has named his dog 'Anfield' a month after the Atletico Madrid star's heroics knocked holders Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Barcelona are set to let midfielder Ivan Rakitic leave the club for a fee of £17m this summer with Atletico Madrid leading the race for his signature.

Mo Farah insists he will be prepared to race at the rescheduled Olympics next year.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes has hinted he will snub interest from Chelsea to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are monitoring young Real Madrid attacker Cesar Gelabert with a view to a potential summer transfer swoop, according to reports from Spain.

Juventus would not accept the Serie A title if the season was to end now because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina.

Brazil star Arthur Melo has been told he is going nowhere as Barcelona begin a major shake-up at the Nou Camp.

DAILY RECORD

The SPFL are ready to call UEFA's bluff by sticking to their guns and declaring Celtic as Premiership champs.

Aberdeen are set to unveil a crisis plan as Derek McInnes joins players and coaches in accepting a wage deferral.

Dundee have announced that all players and staff have been furloughed - but they'll continue to receive full salaries.

SCOTTISH SUN

UEFA supremo Aleksander Ceferin has warned the SPFL that they are jeopardising their teams' spots in next year's European competitions if they cancel the Premiership early and declare the title in Celtic's favour.

Celtic have extended the deadline for season ticket holders to renew their seat by four weeks.