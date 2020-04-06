Papers: Inter Milan tipped to move for Lionel Messi

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Inter Milan have been tipped to pull off an incredible transfer for Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Neymar is reportedly set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite interest from old side Barcelona.

DAILY MIRROR

Kyle Walker will never play for England again under Gareth Southgate - with the Three Lions boss livid after the defender allegedly hosted a party during lockdown.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool will be given the Premier League trophy this season "one way or another" - that is according to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Chelsea are among a host of clubs who are reportedly monitoring Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer target Diego Carlos has insisted that he would only consider leaving Sevilla for a "much bigger club".

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs could only have a two-week break before the start of next season as coronavirus continues to cause havoc.

The Premier League's lesser paid and relegation-threatened stars insist they cannot afford to take the same financial hit as their wealthier counterparts.

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick has vowed to keep all the club's staff on full pay for the foreseeable future.

Plans to build up a fighting fund for the NHS have been hampered by the desire of some of the Premier League's overseas stars to contribute to the health services in their home countries.

DAILY STAR

Premier League players want PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor to also take a cut to his £2.2m wages amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

DAILY RECORD

UEFA boss Alexander Ceferin appeared to open the door to crowning Celtic as Scotland's champions - by hinting Liverpool could lift the English title in a 'league office' instead of a pitch.

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill has revealed he plans to raid Scotland's cash-strapped clubs as soon as the transfer market opens for business.