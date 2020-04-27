Papers: Manchester United reluctant to break £89m club-record fee

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national and regional newspapers...

Manchester United are reluctant to break the £89million fee they paid for Paul Pogba, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's determination to complete his squad overhaul this summer.

Tottenham star Heung-min Son is facing a third spell of quarantine and could miss the Premier League's return to full training due to government plans to force all people arriving in the UK to self-isolate for 14 days.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michel Zorc says the club is 'totally relaxed' about Jadon Sancho's future amid intense interest from Manchester United.

Newcastle have opened talks with Napoli over defender Kalidou Koulibaly and also want to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani and Real Betis forward Nabil Fekir.

Liverpool are closing on an unlikely financial boost as Juventus want to sign Luis Alberto, who the Anfield club included a 30 per cent sell-on fee on when they sold him to Lazio in 2016.

Newcastle are set to enter the Premier League-dominated race for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho.

Clubs may be allowed to make five substitutions during games should the Premier League season be allowed to resume to avoid player burn out.

Roy Hodgson has told friends he does not expect to be allowed to attend Crystal Palace training or matches when the Premier League returns as stricter restrictions will remain in place for over 70s.

Manchester City are keen to boost their defensive depth by signing Juventus centre-half Leonardo Bonucci.

Chelsea came close to signing Neymar three years before he left Santos for Barcelona, according to one of the now PSG star's former agents.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be forced into a major clear out to boost his end of season transfer kitty.

Alan Pardew wants to stay on as boss of Dutch side Den Haag.

Premier League clubs have been briefed on the possibility of hotel lockdowns for players and staff as part of draconian regulations for a potential return to action.

Chelsea players want to discuss deferrals rather than cuts in their coronavirus pay negotiations.

Mohamed Salah has had to alter his training regime due to the start of Ramadan and has been putting himself through his paces in the early hours of the morning.

Arsenal have reportedly jumped ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer this summer.

Bukayo Saka left Arsenal fans scratching their heads when he posted a cryptic social media video amid speculation Borussia Dortmund are plotting a move for the left-back.

Premier League clubs have warned players they must be ready to resume training with 48 hours' notice amid Government plans to quarantine arrivals from overseas for 14 days - that would include stars like Willian and Fernandinho who are among those to have left the country during the pandemic.

Out-of-contract players are on a collision course with EFL clubs over plans to ask them to play through July without extra payment.

Arsenal have made contact with Real Madrid regarding centre-back Eder Militao, according to reports in Spain.

Wilfried Ndidi has distanced himself from a possible move away from Leicester City by admitting he has no reason to leave the club.

Watford have joined the fight to sign full-back Kwadwo Asamoah who has fallen out of favour at Inter Milan.

AC Milan want Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as their long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Bitter UFC rivals Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz could have their trilogy fight on Dana White's "Fight Island" later this summer.

Premier League clubs have snubbed an SOS appeal from St John Ambulance, whose volunteers are recognisable at major sporting events around the United Kingdom and usually earn £29,000 per week from top division matches.

World football players' union FIFPro insist safety must be guaranteed before any football resumes and are concerned an early return could send out the wrong message while coronavirus remains a threat.

Derby County are facing a crucial 48 hours as they attempt to strike a wage deferral deal with their players, after it emerged the Championship club will lose up to £10m due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government is urging the Premier League and other sporting competitions to step up planning for their returns in a bid to lift the national mood after more than a month of lockdown.

Wilfred Ndidi says he is keen to remain at Leicester amid speculation linking him with a move away

Premiership Rugby is facing a significant drop in value for broadcasting rights after failing to secure a deal before the coronavirus crisis struck.

Everton could force Moise Kean to make a public apology, on top of a likely £100,000 fine, for breaching lockdown rules.

Six Nations organisers are considering creating a new window for the women's competition, moving it away from men's games to try and increase exposure.

Hearts remain on collision course with their players with those failing to accept a pay cut facing having their contracts suspended.

Bayern Munich are preparing to snatch another Celtic kid - with Barry Hepburn set to head for Germany.

Clubs may be allowed to use five subs in a game if the Premiership season resumes.