Papers: Timo Werner on Manchester United shortlist

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have placed Timo Werner on their transfer shortlist, despite Liverpool leading the race for the RB Leipzig striker's signature.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is a player in demand

Cristiano Ronaldo was planning to leave Real Madrid to re-sign for Manchester United - but then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and the deal broke down.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea winger Willian has already sealed his reunion with Jose Mourinho by agreeing to join Tottenham this summer.

Could Willian team up with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham?

The Premier League are set to revamp the owners' and directors' test in light of the £300m Newcastle takeover backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The top three UK sports - football, cricket, and rugby - are facing combined losses of almost £2bn if they are forced to write off the season.

THE SUN

Manchester United have made a last-ditch £30,000-a-week offer to Angel Gomes to sign a new deal before he quits for free this summer.

Arsenal could have to sell six players to fund the remaining fee left to pay for Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal could sell players to pay off the transfer fee owed for Nicolas Pepe

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City will go head to head with Liverpool in the race to sign highly-rated KV Mechelen midfielder Aster Vranckx.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City's John Stones believes football shouldn't be in a rush to return - and would prefer to see games resume when supporters are allowed into stadiums.

Arsenal have expressed their interest to Bayern Munich about youngster Angelo Stiller after impressing for their academy.

THE TIMES

Manchester United have told their players who are overseas to return to England in the next seven days.

Medical specialists will present their Covid-19 safety protocols directly to players and managers in another landmark teleconference call next week.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former SFA technical director Mark Wotte has said he wants to return to Scotland and land the St Johnstone job.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Senior figures at Liverpool are unhappy with Loris Karius's treatment at Besiktas but he has little chance of reigniting his Reds career.

What now for Loris Karius after quitting Besiktas?

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United missed out on signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, despite Jose Mourinho making it clear to the club he wanted to sign the defender.