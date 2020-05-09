Papers: Premier League clubs fear player revolt over Project Restart

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national and regional newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Premier League clubs fear up to 50 players could revolt against plans to resume the season.

Arsenal are closing in on the signature of teenager George Lewis on a free transfer after the Norwegian winger's two-week trial with the Gunners.

Liverpool have been linked with a swoop for Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka - but the Gunners are reportedly planning to be rebuff all interest in the left-back.

Liverpool have reportedly jumped ahead of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain in the race to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

An EFL club have purchased technology from Hong Kong that could increase the chances of football returning while another 40 are in talks.

Louis van Gaal blames "evil genius" Ed Woodward for his Manchester United sacking - more than he does Jose Mourinho.

Salomon Rondon has revealed he came desperately close to joining Manchester United in January.

THE SUN

League One and League Two will be called off next week when the 47 clubs vote to end the season with immediate effect.

Arsenal have been offered Mauro Icardi in a swap deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, incredible reports from Italy claim.

Manchester United have no intention of recalling their goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Sheffield United before this season can be finished.

Manchester United have reportedly enquired over the possibility to bring Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Odion Ighalo wants to extend his loan spell at Manchester United until the end of the season - whenever that may be.

Cesc Fabregas has claimed that Barcelona would be worthy winners of the LaLiga title as he responded to former team-mate Thibaut Courtois.

Paulo Dybala has expressed his desire to reunite with old Juventus pal Paul Pogba.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs will vote this Monday on proposals to extend players' contracts until the day after the end of the rescheduled season when they meet to discuss Project Restart.

The Government is set to recommend that all UK sportspeople agree a coronavirus charter before returning to action.

Facebook has cracked down on a fake news campaign targeted at discrediting Manchester City.

Pakistan would be willing to extend their tour of England this summer if the planned three-match Test series against West Indies is scuppered.

THE TIMES

Stewart Donald could sell Sunderland without repaying more than £20 million in parachute payment money that is owed to the club.

A growing number of Championship clubs are pushing for the season to be curtailed and the table decided on a points-per-game system - but with a play-off to decide the final promotion place to the Premier League.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Premier League footballers are scheduled to start being tested for coronavirus next Thursday with clubs told to expect their results in just 24 hours, sparking further controversy over 'Project Restart'.

Premier League clubs are preparing to square up to each other in Monday's meeting over the threats, bullying and backbiting regarding 'Project Restart'.

Premier League clubs will resist the option to scrap the Video Assistant Referee for the rest of the season following concerns over sporting integrity.

England are exploring whether they could use additional venues to stage international cricket this summer in addition to the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, with Durham's ground a prime contender.

Salomon Kalou may have played his final game for Hertha Berlin, with the German club intending his suspension to last the rest of the season.

DAILY STAR

Mikel Arteta has been urged by former manager Arsene Wenger to bring back his style of football to Arsenal.

Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga insists he is "not thinking too much" about reports linking him with a big-money move to Liverpool or Real Madrid this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Hibs supremo Leeann Dempster helped relegate Ann Budge to her face as top-flight clubs killed off hope of reconstruction.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Bennett believes the reaction of the SPFL board to Rangers' dossier only serves to prove an independent enquiry is needed.

Former Hearts chairman George Foulkes insists the only option left is to declare the Premiership null and void.